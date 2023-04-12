Legislating in people’s interest parliament’s prime objective: speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said the prime objective of the parliament is to legislate in the best interest of common people.

“Support and input of intelligentsia, youths and academia are vital for enacting research-based legislation,” he said on Tuesday at a ceremony held for awarding certificates among research associates upon completion of a six-month programme at Tadveen - the Legislative Drafting and Research Clinic of the National Assembly.

Speaker Pervez Ashraf said: “Parliament is the house of the people and everyone is welcome here.”

He urged the associates to continue playing role in the development of the country in whatever capacity possible.

The Tadveen programme was introduced in the National Assembly to assist in research-based lawmaking through the provision of quality inputs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023