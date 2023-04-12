Army chief inspects operations at HIT

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday, expressed full confidence in the capabilities of its staff and appreciated their commitment to work, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the army chief was briefed about the technical capabilities of HIT, progress made in ongoing projects, indigenisation efforts and the recently undertaken modernisation measures.

Gen Asim Munir visited various factories of HIT and witnessed manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapons systems and indigenous 155mm artillery gun barrels made for the Pakistan Army.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023