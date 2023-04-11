Japanese rubber futures inch up

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Monday, after hitting a two-week low in the previous session, lifted by rising oil prices and a softer yen, but rate hike concerns limited gains. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery was up 0.6 yen, or 0.3%, at 205.2 yen ($1.55) per kg as of 0202 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for September delivery was up 55 yuan, or 0.4%, at 11,670 yuan ($1,696.96) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.65%.