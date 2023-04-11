Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Worldcall Telecom Limited 9-Apr-23 14:00 Dolmen City REIT 11-Apr-23 12:00 K-Electric Limited 11-Apr-23 11:30 Engro Fertilizers Limited 11-Apr-23 10:30 National Investment Trust Limited Funds (NIT-FUNDS) 11-Apr-23 11:30 786 Investments Limited 11-Apr-23 14:00 NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 11-Apr-23 11:30 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 11-Apr-23 10:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 11-Apr-23 10:00 Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 12-Apr-23 11:30 Hallmark Company Limited 12-Apr-23 15:00 Meezan Pakistan ETF 12-Apr-23 10:00 A l Meezan Investment Management Ltd and Funds 12-Apr-23 10:00 Panther Tyres Ltd. 12-Apr-23 12:30 Shifa International Hospitals Limited 12-Apr-23 16:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00 Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30 Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00 F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00 UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00 Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00 Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30 International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30 Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 =========================================================

