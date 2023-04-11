Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Worldcall Telecom Limited 9-Apr-23 14:00
Dolmen City REIT 11-Apr-23 12:00
K-Electric Limited 11-Apr-23 11:30
Engro Fertilizers Limited 11-Apr-23 10:30
National Investment Trust Limited
Funds
(NIT-FUNDS) 11-Apr-23 11:30
786 Investments Limited 11-Apr-23 14:00
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF 11-Apr-23 11:30
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited 11-Apr-23 10:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Limited 11-Apr-23 10:00
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited 12-Apr-23 11:30
Hallmark Company Limited 12-Apr-23 15:00
Meezan Pakistan ETF 12-Apr-23 10:00
A l Meezan Investment Management
Ltd and Funds 12-Apr-23 10:00
Panther Tyres Ltd. 12-Apr-23 12:30
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited 12-Apr-23 16:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 13-Apr-23 11:30
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited 13-Apr-23 13:30
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited 13-Apr-23 11:00
Engro Fertilizers Limited 14-Apr-23 14:30
Popular Islamic Modaraba 14-Apr-23 10:00
F aysal-F unds 14-Apr-23 11:00
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 14-Apr-23 10:00
UBL-FUNDS 14-Apr-23 11:00
Gammon Pakistan Limited 17-Apr-23 11:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 17-Apr-23 12:00
Meezan Bank Limited 18-Apr-23 14:30
Good Luck Industries Ltd. 18-Apr-23 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
Engro Corporation Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 19-Apr-23 10:30
International Steels Limited 19-Apr-23 10:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 25-Apr-23 14:30
Olympia Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Hafiz Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
