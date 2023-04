SHANGHAI: Shanghai stocks finished Monday slightly lower in quiet trade with Hong Kong closed for a holiday, while traders were also weighing US jobs data indicating the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates again.

China stocks rise to 1-month high amid signs of capital inflows

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.37 percent, or 12.29 points, to 3,315.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 1.02 percent, or 21.99 points, to 2,136.43.