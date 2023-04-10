Tennis team confirms place in prestigious competition

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Under-14 tennis team will be participating in the World Group of the World Junior Tennis (WJT) Team Championship finals after 27 years. The matches shall take place in Prostejov, Czech Republic in August.

The team made it to the top 4 after beating Iran, Indonesia, and Australia in the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Kuching, Malaysia. After winning against Hong Kong in the semifinal round, the team lost the final match against Japan in Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying round.

However, they had already confirmed their place in the world group after winning against Australia in the quarter-final match. The brilliant duo, Abubakar Talha and Hamza Roman created history by thumping Australia which is considered to be one of the strongest teams in the championship.

The players have shared their happiness while ensuring more such occasions of celebration and pride in the field of sports at a global level. They also gave credit to Bard foundation and Ace Tennis academy for their continuous efforts and contribution to this victory.

BARD Foundation, in collaboration with Ace Tennis academy, has played a vital role in facilitating and fostering this sheer talent of Pakistan. Funded by the foundation, Ace Tennis academy provides training to these young kids under the supervision of the program founders Aisam ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan and some of the finest tennis coaches and trainers in Pakistan.

The Managing Director of BARD Foundation Mehreen Dawood said, “It is a matter of great honour that such young kids are winning laurels for the country and making Pakistan proud nationally as well as internationally. Emphatically speaking, these kids were already equipped with exceptional sports skills, we just had to push and polish them for the position that they have earned today.

The credit goes to all the coaches at Ace Tennis academy who are working hard to nourish these gems. We also encourage all the sports enthusiasts to invest in the young players in whatever way possible so that we keep watering these seeds for a successful sports future of Pakistan.”

The founder of Ace Tennis Academy, Aisam ul Haq says, “We fervently wish that no kid is left behind in fulfilling his dreams only due to financial constraints.

Pakistan is full of talented players; all they need is a little assistance and someone to believe in their capabilities. This is why we started this program with the vision to help these kids gear up for international-level tennis and prepare them physically for any and every opportunity. Alhamdulliah! They are giving results not just at the national level but world level as well”

It may be noted that BARD Foundation is a venture undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood to help less fortunate people realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields.

The central objective of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on important skills. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.

