Madhu Mohammadan wins 3rd Naya Nazimabad football tournament

KARACHI: Madhu Mohammadan Gulshan Iqbal won the 3rd Naya Nazimabad Floodlights Ramadan Football Tournament.

The 3rd Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Floodlights Football Tournament has ended brilliantly. Madhu Mohammadan Gulshan Iqbal won the title. After an exciting battle in the final, Shafi Mohammad Lyari lost by five goals to four on penalty kicks.

Thousands of fans watched the final played at the Naya Nazimabad Football Ground in the light of electric lamps. Ali Khan of Shafi Muhammad scored the first goal of the match in the tenth minute to give his team the lead. In the twenty-eighth minute, Madhu Muhammadan’s Shah Jahan scored a goal to equalize the match.

Shafi Mohammedan’s Farqan Ahmed scored in the thirty-seventh minute to give his team the lead again. Lead ended three minutes later with a goal by Muawiya. In the second half, Shafi Mohammedan got a penalty kick but could not convert it into a goal. After the match was tied at two goals in regulation time, Madhu Mohammedan scored five goals against four on penalty kicks to clinch a nerve-wracking final.

The special guest, national cricket team selector and former Test cricketer Muhammad Sami distributed the prizes among the players. The winning team, Madhu Mohammedan, was entitled to Rs 250,000 and a trophy. While the runner-up team, Shafi Mohammedan, was given two lakh rupees and a trophy.

Shah Jahan of the winning team received a bike as the best player award. Amir David won the Emerging Player Award, Furqan Baloch won the Top Scorer Award and Muhammad Sameer won the Best Goalkeeper Award. The Fair Play trophy went to the Malir Shaheen team.

On this occasion, Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, renowned athlete Naseem Hameed, renowned singer Hassan Jahangir, CEO Hassan Property Tariq Iqbal, Sports Officer District Central Hajra Nawab, Tournament Director Nasir Ismail, Manager Sports Muhammad Asif and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023