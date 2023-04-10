Media personnel urged to take part in healthy activities

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has said that media community must take full part in sports and other healthy activities as sport energized the hearts and minds of human beings and inculcate the creative abilities of them.

He was addressing Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club as the guest of honor. The caretaker Minister for Transport, Science and Technology Shahid Khattak and the Minister of Jails Shafiullah Khan also addressed the event while Shahid Khattak who was the special guest at the gala also gave a cash donation of Rs two million for the PPC.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the journalist community as the fourth and most important pillar of the state has to perform its duties in very difficult circumstances.

