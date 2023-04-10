CCPO lauds performance of Lahore police

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements on the eve of Easter.

Bilal Siddique felicitated the whole Christian community including all the Christian police officers and officials of Lahore police on the eve of Easter. The CCPO Lahore acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and plan of action to stop anti social elements from disturbing peace of the citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the city.

More than two thousands police officers and officials including six SSPs, 35 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 143 Upper Subordinates and more than 140 lady police personnel were deputed on security duty on this occasion. Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had directed the senior police officers along with all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation on the devised security plan under their own supervision. Accordingly, stringent security arrangements were made on the eve of Easter. Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit and Elite Force were deployed on Churches, Christian colonies, parks, markets and important public places of the city whom ensured continuous and effective patrolling. Due to the stringent security arrangements of Lahore Police no untoward incident occurred in the city and law and situation remained in control.

