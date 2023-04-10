AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
EPCL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.48%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
PRL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,064 Decreased By -10 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,546 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.33%)
KSE100 40,037 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,885 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CCPO lauds performance of Lahore police

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddiqui Kamyana has lauded the performance of Lahore Police to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements on the eve of Easter.

Bilal Siddique felicitated the whole Christian community including all the Christian police officers and officials of Lahore police on the eve of Easter. The CCPO Lahore acknowledged the efforts of all wings of Lahore Police including Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit for devising best strategy and plan of action to stop anti social elements from disturbing peace of the citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the city.

More than two thousands police officers and officials including six SSPs, 35 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 143 Upper Subordinates and more than 140 lady police personnel were deputed on security duty on this occasion. Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana had directed the senior police officers along with all divisional SPs to remain in field and ensure implementation on the devised security plan under their own supervision. Accordingly, stringent security arrangements were made on the eve of Easter. Special contingents of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit and Elite Force were deployed on Churches, Christian colonies, parks, markets and important public places of the city whom ensured continuous and effective patrolling. Due to the stringent security arrangements of Lahore Police no untoward incident occurred in the city and law and situation remained in control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CCPO Lahore police

Comments

1000 characters

CCPO lauds performance of Lahore police

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire $400mn majority stake in Careem’s Super App

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Read more stories