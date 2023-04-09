AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
Apr 09, 2023
Pakistan

Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Waziristan operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2023 09:48pm
A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during two separate gunfights in the South and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two separate gunfights between security forces and terrorists took place on April 8. The first exchange occurred in the general area of Razmak in the North Waziristan district, where the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one of them.

The ISPR said that another “fierce encounter” took place in the general area of Karama in the South Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from District Hangu embraced martyrdom,” it said, adding that the forces were sanitising the area to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

“Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve,” the ISPR added.

“Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release read.

On April 6, the security forces killed eight terrorists during an intense fire exchange in the Shinwarsak area of South Waziristan.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. However, Sepoy Hamid Rasool, a resident of Rawalpindi having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, while another four personnel including two officers got injured,” ISPR added.

