AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stock markets fall as World Bank lowers economic forecast

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2023 05:07pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Friday after the World Bank cut its 2023 economic growth projection for the region, with the UAE economy forecast to grow 3.3% in 2023, down from 4.1% seen in October.

The World Bank on Thursday lowered its 2023 economic growth projection for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to 3.2% from 3.7% forecast in October.

Abu Dhabi’s index fell 0.1%, marking its third day in the red, led by a 0.2% dip in First Abu Dhabi Bank , the UAE’s biggest lender, and a 1.2% decline in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) was down 0.1% after it denied late on Thursday a media report that it was in talks with funds to sell 13.5 billion dirham ($3.68 billion) of bad loans.

Gulf markets retreat as recession worries weigh

Abu Dhabi’s index was up 0.3% for the week.

In Dubai, the main share index was down 0.1%, extending losses to a third day, dragged down by a 1.7% drop in Emirates Central Cooling Systems as the stock went ex-dividend.

The index logged a marginal gain of 0.1% this week.

===================================
 ABU DHABI     fell 0.1% to 9,462 
 DUBAI         eased 0.1% to 3,411
===================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Gulf market MENA economies

Comments

1000 characters

UAE stock markets fall as World Bank lowers economic forecast

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

KSE-100 falls 0.75% after reports say Dar has pulled out of US visit

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Indian editors decry government move to police online news

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

Read more stories