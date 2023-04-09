In Pakistan, there is a ‘Game of Thrones’ no one wants to see

The country is on the verge of collapse, and quite a dramatic one. After all, what can be more heartbreaking than seeing women and children losing their lives while trying to get a bag of flour. This is the desperation poor have been thrown in.

And yet this is the reality in the biggest city of a 220 million-strong country. For perspective, residents of the fifth largest nuclear-armed nation are dying for food.

The country may not have defaulted yet, according to economists. But ask any common people, and you will know that a big majority is struggling.

Even large charities such as The Saylani Welfare Trust are saying that they are receiving significantly lower donations, while noting an uptick in those lining up for meals, according to Reuters. Even people who used to donate are reaching out to charities for help.

The big size of charity organisations in Pakistan is in itself questionable. Their rise is primarily due to the failure of the government to look after people belonging to the poor and low-income groups.

However, these organisations have largely played the role of shock absorbers in the country as government institutions have largely remained unseen and unable to help. You may only see them responding in times of catastrophe and that too for a short time. When the cameras retreat, they too bolt, and that’s where charities, both local and international, step in.

It is unimaginable to think what will happen when these very charities run out of funds to operate.

Inflation is breaking all previous records. Experts say this is the highest year-on-year inflation since available data – going back as far as July 1965.

Pakistan’s inflation soared to a record 35% last month. Food inflation in March was at 47.1% and 50.2% for urban and rural areas, respectively.

However, people’s incomes have not risen in proportion to inflation and the rise in prices. Instead, they are either losing jobs or getting their wages docked because many industries have either downsized their operations owing to decreased demand or supply chain disruptions, or closed down entirely.

With all this happening and masses struggling to make ends meet, the government, political elite and an elusive entity, popularly known as the establishment, are all fighting to gain power of the throne in Islamabad.

They either don’t realise the gravity of the situation or are least interested in the plight of the people of Pakistan.

Others, who may never have thought of leaving the country, are planning to emigrate as soon as possible since ‘beggars must not be choosers’, as the Prime Minister put it not-so eloquently.

The country is in deep crisis stemming from political instability and power-hungry elites. In a country like Pakistan, it has snowballed into an economic crisis and it is the lower income and middle-income individuals that are facing the brunt.

People dying in the queues to collect flour is a precursor to something bigger. Something that the elites may not like. Hungry people without access to basic amenities have little to lose. The elites have much to learn from history.

However, there’s time for those at the helm of country’s affairs to mend their ways, and address the real issues at the heart of the country’s problems. This would include mutually agreeing to end the election drama and doing just as the Supreme Court has ordered.

Pakistan has been teetering on the path to self-destruction and sabotage for far too long.

A dead-end may be just around the corner. And it appears that there are no more tricks up the government’s sleeves such as Daronomics or playing missionaries for other countries.

The masses are largely indifferent about the game of thrones being played out. However, when their existence is threatened, they may not care who has the throne whether it is Islamabad or Rawalpindi.

