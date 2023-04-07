KATI launches Thalassaemia Free Pakistan campaign

KARACHI: Faraz-ur-Rehman, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has launched the Thalassaemia Free Pakistan campaign, saying that we want to completely eradicate diseases like Thalassaemia from Pakistan. The campaign aims to create awareness along with collecting blood donations. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation led by renowned social activist Siddique Sheikh and Kashif Iqbal.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, VP Muslim Mohamedi, and others were also present. President KATI said that only one timely test can save the future generation from diseases like Thalassaemia. We want to create awareness among people that not only can a timely test before marriage keep the new generation healthy, but it can also make Pakistan free from Thalassaemia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023