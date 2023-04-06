AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moscow says foiled bid by Ukraine 'saboteurs' to enter Russia

AFP Published April 6, 2023
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia said Thursday its security forces had foiled an attempt by a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" to enter Russia via the southern Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned saboteurs were acting inside Russia.

"Today, the border department of the FSB (security service) of the Bryansk region thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group of 20 people that tried to cross into the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk," regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces, together with the FSB, had "prevented an attempt to enter... the territory of the Russian Federation", by more than 15 people.

Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

"The sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, withdrew to the territory of Ukraine," said the ministry statement.

In a video posted online, the Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right group of Russian nationalists fighting on Ukraine's side, appeared to claim the incursion. It showed some of its members talking to locals and firing weapons.

AFP could not independently verify the video.

Sluchovsk, a village in Russia on the border with northern Ukraine, is relatively far from active fighting zones.

Earlier on Thursday Bogomaz said Ukrainians had shot at the nearby village of Zapesochye.

"There were no casualties. There is partial damage to around 10 houses and a car," he said.

The alledged attempted incursion came a day after Russia's FSB security service said it had detained the pilot of a Ukrainian light aircraft that crashed into the Bryansk region.

In early March, Russian security services accused Ukrainian combatants of crossing into the Bryansk region and killing two civilians.

Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war FSB Alexander Bogomaz

Comments

1000 characters

Moscow says foiled bid by Ukraine 'saboteurs' to enter Russia

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Caretaker govts in Punjab, KP will be unconstitutional after 90 days: Fawad

Imran says NSC meeting called to use 'security' as pretext to postpone elections

US envoy meets finance minister Ishaq Dar, discusses bilateral cooperation

Biden report on Afghanistan blames Trump for degraded US operations

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

SBP-held forex reserves fall $36mn, now stand at $4.21bn

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

Read more stories