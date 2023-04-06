AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.23%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.66%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.12%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FLYNG 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.27%)
HUBC 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KAPCO 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.35%)
NETSOL 75.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.56%)
OGDC 86.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (5.26%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.07%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PPL 67.74 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (6.69%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.11 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (5.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TRG 110.12 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.92%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 67 (1.66%)
BR30 14,752 Increased By 416.6 (2.91%)
KSE100 40,263 Increased By 545.4 (1.37%)
KSE30 15,001 Increased By 239.3 (1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ captain Williamson set to miss World Cup after knee injury

AFP Published 06 Apr, 2023 12:09pm
Follow us

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looks set to miss the one-day World Cup in India later this year after rupturing a knee ligament, it was announced Thursday.

The star batsman needs surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, New Zealand Cricket say.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said it was “unlikely” the 32-year-old would be ready to play in the ODI World Cup, which starts in October.

Williamson’s absence would be a major blow for the Black Caps, who have never won the World Cup but finished runners-up in the past two tournaments.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab,” Williamson said in a statement.

“It’s going to take some time but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Williamson jarred his knee attempting a catch in the opening game of the IPL last Friday, hobbling off the field with the help of two physios.

The New Zealander is one of cricket’s premier batsmen.

New Zealand’s Williamson ruled out of IPL after knee injury

He played a crucial role as they clawed their way into the final of the 2019 World Cup, where Williamson was judged player of the tournament.

New Zealand fell agonisingly short – losing to England on a boundary countback in a nail-biting Super Over after a draw in the final.

Williamson stood down as New Zealand’s Test captain in December but is still the skipper of the ODI and Twenty20 squads.

Comments

1000 characters

NZ captain Williamson set to miss World Cup after knee injury

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Read more stories