AVN 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.07%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.55%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.12%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.05%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.37%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.64 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.31%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.92%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (5.84%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.15%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 60.3 (1.49%)
BR30 14,696 Increased By 361.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,216 Increased By 499.2 (1.26%)
KSE30 14,979 Increased By 217.3 (1.47%)
Japan’s Nikkei touches more than a week low as tech shares fall

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:18am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average hit more than one-week low, as investors sold exporters on the back of yen’s overnight strength, while heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked the Nasdaq weakness.

The Nikkei index fell to as low as 27,467.59, its lowest since March 28, before ending the morning session at 27,513.68, down 1.08%.

The broader Topix lost 0.9% to 1,965.91.

The S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes might tip the US economy into a recession.

Overnight, the dollar held near two-month lows after the weak data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much further, propping the yen up.

A stronger yen tends to squeeze Japanese firms’ overseas profits.

“The yen gained overnight, which prompted investors to sell exporters, and the chip-related shares tracked the Nasdaq weakness,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

“Japanese shares will be under pressure from a sign of slowdown of the US economy for a while. But towards the end of the month, there may be some domestic market moving cues as companies start reporting outlook, and the Bank of Japan will have a policy meeting.”

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd slipped 4.78% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries Ltd lost 3.57%, leading the losses in the machinery makers’ 2.57% loss, which was the worst among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Game and audio-equipment maker Sony Group Corp lost and a robot maker Keyence Corp fell 3.39%, sending the electronic machinery makers 2.19% lower. Computer maker Fujitsu Ltd lost 3.90%.

The utility sector gained 1.55% to become the best performer among the sector indexes, with Chubu Electric Power Co Ltd rising 1.92% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

Bank of Japan NASDAQ Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

