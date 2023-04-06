AVN 64.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.85%)
EPCL 49.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.04%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.21%)
FFL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
FLYNG 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.49%)
HUBC 68.26 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 24.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.8%)
NETSOL 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.1%)
OGDC 85.79 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (3.99%)
PAEL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (6.16%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.69%)
SNGP 40.92 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.55%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.68%)
UNITY 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.95%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 61.3 (1.52%)
BR30 14,693 Increased By 357.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 40,207 Increased By 489.7 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 215.4 (1.46%)
Indian shares open lower ahead of RBI policy decision

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:16am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, ahead of what many expect to be the Reserve Bank of India’s final interest rate hike in the current cycle. The Nifty 50 was down 0.12% at 17,533.85 as of 9:23 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.13% to 59,607.13.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex racked up a fourth straight session of gains on Wednesday, aided by financial stocks, although the focus remained squarely on the RBI.

The RBI is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (bps) to take the repo rate to a seven-year high of 6.75%, and then pause for the rest of the year, although it is expected to leave the door open for more increases to bring inflation back within its target range, economists said.

The decision is expected at 10 a.m. IST. Besides what will be the RBI’s seventh consecutive rate hike as it battles to tame inflation, investors will also watch for commentary on the central bank’s policy stance and future hikes. “The RBI will hold on to its ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance.

A change to neutral at a time of global volatility and no clear signs of slowing inflation momentum could be risky“, said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief Economist India at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the heavyweight financials and information technology (IT) sectors shedding 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Equitas Small Finance Bank rose over 2% after reporting a 36% YoY jump in gross advances for the March quarter.

