AVN 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.07%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.55%)
EPCL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.12%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.47%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.05%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.37%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.64 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.31%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.92%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (5.84%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.63%)
TRG 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.15%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 60.3 (1.49%)
BR30 14,696 Increased By 361.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 40,216 Increased By 499.2 (1.26%)
KSE30 14,979 Increased By 217.3 (1.47%)
Apr 06, 2023
US oil may retest support at $79.04

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:07am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $79.04 per barrel, a break below could trigger a drop into the $77.25-$78.14 range.

The current consolidation is shaped into a rising wedge, which looks more like a top pattern than a continuation pattern, as oil keeps testing the lower trendline.

The repeated attempts to break the trendline could be mostly due to a resistance zone of $80.62 to $80.94.

Oil has to retrace more to accumulate the bullish momentum needed for retesting the zone.

A break above $80.94, which seems unlikely, may lead to a gain into $81.92-$83.02 range. On the daily chart, two spinning tops and one small hanging man formed between Monday and Wednesday, around a resistance at $80.62.

US oil may retest resistance at $81.92

This bearish combination confirms an exhaustion of the rally. Oil is likely to cover a common gap forming between March 31 and April 3.

The subsequent drop is expected to somewhat mirror the sideways move between Feb. 6 and March 13, in a range of $71.76 to $80.62.

US crude oil Russian crude oil

