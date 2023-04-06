AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
Cotton spot rate steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 373 per kg.

