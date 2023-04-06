AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
NETSOL 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.96%)
PPL 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.41%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (13.46%)
SNGP 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.69%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 13.6 (0.34%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 71.7 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,781 Increased By 64.3 (0.16%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 32.9 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s refining margin for gasoline falls

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining margin for gasoline fell below $17 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time this week, although sentiment remained positive amid robust demand.

The crack slipped to $16.33 per barrel over Brent crude, compared with $17.03 a day earlier.

In rare trade at the Singapore window, energy trader PTT sold 50,000 barrels of octane-97 gasoline for May 1-5 loading. Trafigura and Unipec snapped up a cargo each of the octane-95 grade of motor fuel.

Meanwhile, the naphtha crack continued to decline amid a rise in demand for a cheaper alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The crack gave up 75 cents at $52.98 a tonne over Brent crude on Wednesday.

Light distillates stocks at the Fujairah commercial hub plunged by 1.6 million barrels to 6.075 million barrels in the week to April 3, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

Finnish biofuel producer Neste plans to start commercial production at its renewable fuels expansion project in Singapore in the coming weeks after trial runs, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Russia has started to make ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of diesel near African ports as it seeks transatlantic sales, according to traders and Refinitiv Eikon data.

Oil gasoline PTT Fujairah commercial STS biofuel Neste

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s refining margin for gasoline falls

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories