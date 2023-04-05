AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

Reuters Published April 5, 2023 Updated April 5, 2023 02:52pm
<p>A new photograph of The King and Queen is released by Buckingham Palace. The photo has been taken in the Blue Room at Buckingham Palace by favoured royal photographer Hugo Burnand. Photo: Instagram @buckinghampalace.official</p>

A new photograph of The King and Queen is released by Buckingham Palace. The photo has been taken in the Blue Room at Buckingham Palace by favoured royal photographer Hugo Burnand. Photo: Instagram @buckinghampalace.official
Follow us

LONDON: King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

The invitation for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III. Photo: Reuters
The invitation for the Coronation of Britain's King Charles III. Photo: Reuters

Camilla's four pages will be made up of her grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, and Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

First King Charles stamps go on sale in UK

British newspapers had previously reported that the queen consort wanted her grandchildren to play significant roles, even though their parents are the children from her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The announcement comes as the Palace also released a new official photograph of Charles and Camilla, and details of the invitation which will be sent out to the more than 2,000 coronation guests.

Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation

The artwork for this, designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson, was handpainted in watercolour and gouache, and features a motif of the Green Man - an ancient figure from British folklore.

Flowers on the invitation, which will be made from recycled card, will appear in groupings of three - a nod to the king being the third monarch to be called Charles - and it will also feature a lion, a unicorn and a boar, taken from the royal couple's coats of arms.

King Charles draws on mother's inspiration for his first Commonwealth Day as head

