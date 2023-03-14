AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

King Charles draws on mother's inspiration for his first Commonwealth Day as head

Reuters Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 04:58pm
Follow us

LONDON: King Charles drew on his mother's inspiration on Monday as he celebrated his first Commonwealth Day as symbolic head of the grouping with a service at London's Westminster Abbey, joined by other senior members of the British royal family.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as the head of the club of 56 countries that evolved from the British Empire after she died last September aged 96.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate UK home

"I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years," he told the congregation.

"The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me."

The 74-year-old king was joined for the service by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate.

Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation

He was greeted with a traditional Maori welcome outside the Abbey and also by a noisy protest from a small number of republicans who have vowed to make their views known at engagements ahead of his coronation in May.

The Commonwealth, one of the world's biggest international organisations, was always very close to Elizabeth's heart and some commentators say that helping to maintain and enlarge it was one of the biggest successes of her 70-year reign.

Charles's coronation emblem revealed, showing British king's love of nature

"Her late majesty loved the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth loved her," said Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

"In our sadness at her passing, our admiration for all that she was, and our enduring gratitude for all that she gave us, we can all take heart from the fact that her vision for the Commonwealth, as an equal partnership of nations and races, has come to fruition."

Queen Elizabeth II British Monarchy King Charles Queen Consort Camilla The Commonwealth

Comments

1000 characters

King Charles draws on mother's inspiration for his first Commonwealth Day as head

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

‘Hascol’s worst problems are behind it’ says chief as it announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank to junk, places six US banks under review

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Read more stories