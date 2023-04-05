AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BISP Nashonuma Programme, Italy ink Rs500m agreement

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan, Italy, and the Benazir Nashonuma Programme by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), on Tuesday, signed an agreement of Rs500 million for improving the overall health conditions of children and pregnant and lactating women in the targeted districts of Balochistan covering Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, and Lasbella.

The agreement was signed under PIDSA (Pakistan Italy Debt Swap Agreement). The programme will facilitate 16,000 children under two years of age, by providing specialised nutritious food and taking care of immunisation and regular health checks of mother and child in the above flood-affected districts of Balochistan.

The agreement was signed by Islam Zaib, Co-Director PIDSA Pakistan, Pietro Del Sette, Co-Director PIDSA Italy and Naveed Akhtar, Director General, Benazir Income Support Programme. The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary Economic Affairs Division and Roberto Neccia, Charge d’ Affaires, Italian Embassy.

The newly-appointed Director Francesco Zatta, Italian Agency for Development Cooperation was also present on the occasion.

The Nashonuma Programme’s objective is to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improved weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduced anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies, improved awareness of maternal and early child health and nutrition, reduced disease burden through improved uptake of available health and nutrition services, and prevention of low birth weight.

The whole programme covers 156 districts of Pakistan through the World Food Programme and BISP.

In addition to the above, a loan of 50 million Euros from the ECO Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has been signed and disbursed already. Further to it, an amount of 20 million Euros from German state-owned investment and development bank – KfW grant has also been secured for the same purpose. The instrument of financing is planned to be signed during G2G in Berlin in the month of May this year.

