100m people of Punjab to benefit from free flour scheme: minister

LAHORE: Free flour scheme launched during the month of Ramzan ul Mubarak to benefit 100 million people of Punjab.

“No deserving family of Punjab will be deprived of the facility of free flour as 3 bags of 10 kg per family are being provided,” said the Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a meeting which was held at civil secretariat under his chairmanship and discussed wheat procurement campaign, provision of resources for wheat purchase, free flour scheme and other issues.

Officers of agriculture, treasury, food and other related departments participated in the meeting.

Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer while addressing the meeting said that providing free flour to deserving families in the month of Ramadan is a good initiative of the government. More than 10 crore people of Punjab will benefit from this big welfare scheme of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023