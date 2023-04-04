Babar Azam returns to lead as Pakistan announce ODI, T20I squads for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a full-strength One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for the home series against New Zealand, with Babar Azam returning as captain and Shadab Khan as vice-captain.

Pakistan’s fast bowling spearhead Shaheen Afridi, who missed Pakistan’s home series against England and New Zealand last year, is all set to return to international cricket.

Shaheen had missed five Tests and three ODIs against England and New Zealand after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as he was completing his rehabilitation following a knee injury he had sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

He had subsequently missed the second Test against Sri Lanka, ODI series against the Netherlands, ACC Asia Cup in the UAE and the seven-match T20I series in Pakistan.

The 22-year-old staged a remarkable comeback in the Pakistan Super League 8 when he inspired Lahore Qalandars to become the first side to successfully defend the title.

Apart from him, also returning to both the squads are Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan, who had been rested for last month’s three-T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

This means Babar will resume his services as captain in the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand, while Shadab will return to his original position as vice-captain.

Three young guns – Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub and Zaman Khan – have been retained in the T20I squad following stellar performances in Sharjah, while Ihsanullah has also been added to the ODI squad for the first time in his career.

The squad will assemble in Lahore on April 6 where the training camp will commence on April 7.

PAKISTAN SQUADS

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Series schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm):

April 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore

April 15 – 2nd T20I, Lahore

April 17 – 3rd T20I, Lahore

April 20 – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 24 – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

April 27– 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

April 29 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

May 3 – 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5– 4th ODI, Karachi

May 7 – 5th ODI, Karachi