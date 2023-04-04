Ration distribution tragedy: KCCI, SAI chiefs seek relief for factory owner

KARACHI: President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf and President of Site Association of Industry (SAI) Riazuddin, while expressing deep grief over loss of precious lives in a stampede during distribution of ration at a cloth dyeing factory in the SITE industrial area, stated that the government should realise the good intentions of the factory owner who was only trying to support the poor in the ongoing era of unbearable inflation.

The KCCI and SAI presidents appealed to the prime minister, chief minister of Sindh and other authorities to ensure immediate relief for the factory owner who despite not being at fault, surrendered soon after the incident and remains detained since last five days.

No case should be registered against the factory owner who was just carrying out a religious obligation in the holy month of Ramazan with all his good intentions.

The government has to understand and take a lenient view so that the business and industrial community could not get disheartened, they added.

They also pointed out that it was really strange the relevant Deputy commissioner, in response to the incident, said that the factory owner should have informed the local police station about Zakat distribution activity which was very surprising and not making any sense as why would anyone inform local police station when they were carrying out a religious obligation.

The overall economic situation of common man has gone down from bad to worst which was the basic reason why such incidents were now regularly happening, they said while referring to a similar incident wherein people selling fruits at Rs 10 per kg only for the poor and needy were also attacked the same way by a mob and even such incidents had also been reported when free flour was being distributed amongst the poor under Prime Minister’s Free Flour Scheme.

They reiterated that the factory owner must be released at the earliest by taking his good intentions into consideration otherwise, it would badly discourage and frighten many others involved in philanthropic activities.

Meanwhile President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail said that women were suffocated and crushed under people during the distribution of ration. Expressing deep regret for the deaths of 12 people, including children, they have demanded the government to provide special security at the places where there is a rush of ration takers and shoppers in the bachat bazaar.

According to Central Spokesperson, UBG Gulzar Firoz, Zubair Tufail said that the speed with which the rate of inflation is increasing in the country is alarming. Women, children and men coming to collect ration are trampling each other to get the ration.

He said that the people are already suffering from political instability, inflation and unemployment in the country and are suffering from mental illnesses.

Destruction of crops due to floods has fueled burning oil and the profiteering mafia has driven up the prices of agricultural commodities, the white-collar community is suffering as the food crisis worsens.

Tufail said that regarding the distribution of ration, institutions or private level should be banned to inform the district administration in advance so that no untoward incident can take place.

