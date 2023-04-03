AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Reuters Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 01:32pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday, medics said, and the military said troops shot gunmen who fired on them as they detained suspects in connection with a drive-by ambush last month.

The was no word of Israeli military casualties in Nablus, a city that has been a focus of intensified raids by Israel following a spate of Palestinian street attacks in its cities last year.

The Lion’s Den, a coalition of Palestinian gunmen active in Nablus and elsewere in the northern occupied West Bank, said on Telegram it was battling the troops.

Palestinian officials did not immediately name the two fatalities.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid, Palestinians say

The Israeli military said it arrested two people suspected of assisting a Palestinian who carried out a March 25 drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank that wounded two soldiers.

Troops also seized the car used in that attack, the military statement said.

MENA Palestinians telegram Israeli forces occupied West Bank Nablus Israel Palestinians Israeli military casualties

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Only 1 company interested in beleaguered PSM

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

Pak Suzuki announces automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown

OPEC+ surprise output cuts lift oil prices by $5/bbl

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

Read more stories