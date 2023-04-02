AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parvez Elahi says contact restored with old allies including MQM-P

BR Web Desk Published April 2, 2023 Updated April 2, 2023 10:57pm
Follow us

Former Punjab chief minister and the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that the party had restored contact with old allies, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Aaj News reported.

In a series of tweets, Elahi said MQM-P suffered a huge political loss after joining the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and that there is a perception in their ranks that there is no point in continuing the alliance with the PDM.

His statement comes a day after MQM leadership lamented its deal with the PPP’s Sindh government.

“Only we can understand the outcome of the agreement that the MQM-P made with the PPP. We lost huge political capital because of making working relations with the PPP,” said MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday.

In his statement, Elahi claimed that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led Balochistan government and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) had strong reservations about the incumbent government’s anti-Constitution and anti-national policies.

“Imran Khan will soon call a meeting of all the parties and communicate the next plan of action,” he added.

The PTI president also censured the PDM for its decision to boycott the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench hearing the polls delay the case.

“The PDM’s declaration based on unconstitutional demands is an open interference in the Supreme Court’s affairs. The government declaration has used threatening and insulting language against the apex court.”

Elahi claimed that the 13-party ruling alliance was taking its last breaths, and alleged that the PDM-led government’s last resort to stop the election would also prove unsuccessful.

A day earlier, the PDM decided to boycott the apex court’s three-judge bench during a meeting with PM Shehbaz in Lahore — a decision also backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Following the meeting, the alliance’s President Maulana Fazlur Rehman — who is also the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — said the bloc has no trust in the top court bench — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“We have no faith in this court. The PDM doesn’t trust the bench comprising these three judges,” he said.

PDM PTI MQMP Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Apr 02, 2023 10:14pm
Look who's talking
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Parvez Elahi says contact restored with old allies including MQM-P

Imran Khan says he won't personally attend talks with govt

PM Shebaz hails reopening of Khunjerab Pass; hopes to boost Pak-China trade

PPP should declare whether it is ‘with or against’ Constitution: Qureshi

Most Middle Eastern bourses in black on US inflation data

New York Times loses Twitter verification on main account

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Malaysia, China ink partnership to stabilise palm oil supply chain

India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says

Read more stories