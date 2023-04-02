AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua regrets failure to knock out Franklin after points win

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2023 11:56am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s Anthony Joshua said he should have knocked out Jermaine Franklin after the former world heavyweight champion returned to winning ways with a unanimous, if laboured, points-decision victory in London on Saturday.

After 12 rounds, Joshua, fighting in front of a home crowd at the 02 Arena, was given the win by 118-111, 117-111, 117-111 on the scorecards of the three judges in this non-title fight.

This was the 33-year-old Joshua’s first win since 2020 after successive defeats by Oleksandr Usyk saw the former Olympic champion lose, and then fail to regain his global titles.

“It was important to win,” Joshua told DAZN after a bout where another loss could have ended his career.

“Jermaine has a good duck and dive style, somebody else from Britain will probably knock him out; respect to him, he did well.

“I should have knocked him out but it is done. On to the next. He is here to prove himself, not roll over. I wish I could have knocked him out.”

The judges’ verdict meant Franklin, 29, had suffered the second defeat of his 23-fight career after losing to Britain’s Dillian Whyte at Wembley in November.

Joshua, who had lost three of his last five bouts, repeatedly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin with several powerful rights, but the American refused to yield and went the distance.

There was a bizarre finish when the 12th and final round appeared to end eight seconds early, with Joshua pushing his head into Franklin.

The move sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed the London fighter.

The boxers and their corners clashed momentarily after the final bell before security stepped in to calm the situation.

But soon afterwards Joshua’s hand was raised in victory, his 25th win in 28 professional fights, to maintain hopes of a “Battle of Britain” clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“I try and provide for the fans,” said Joshua. “I know who they want.

Joshua still thinks he’s among world’s best heavyweights despite defeats

“They said Tyson Fury; the ball is in his court. I would be honoured to fight for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.

“If he’s listening, he knows my promoter; we’ve had dialogue before, so let’s continue this. We ain’t getting any younger.”

The unbeaten Fury’s last contest was a trilogy bout win over Dereck Chisora in London in December.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, added: “He (Joshua) ended the fight well, but like he said they aren’t getting any younger.

“We would be willing to entertain those conversations to go straight into a Tyson Fury fight in the summer.”

Anthony Joshua

Comments

1000 characters

Joshua regrets failure to knock out Franklin after points win

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

5 wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: Syria state media

Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Despite Trump ire, prosecuting ex-leaders is common in democracies

Pakistan not running out of water: report

Read more stories