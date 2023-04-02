AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Zaheer Abbasi Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that complete and fully reconciled information regarding the final number of applications received under the Regular Hajj Scheme should be collected from the banks by 4th April, 2023.

While chairing a meeting to review progress on Hajj Scheme-2023 on Saturday, the minister said that on receipt of complete information, government shall review and decide the final number of intended applicants for Regular Hajj Scheme-2023.

The minister was informed that 72,869 applications have been received in the banks against government regular scheme quota of 44,190. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony also provided details about its foreign exchange requirement for the Hajj-2023.

Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

The meeting also reviewed and discussed progress on the Hajj-2023. Secretary Religious Affairs briefed the meeting that receipt of applications for the Hajj-2023 was closed on 31st March 2023 as per government policy.

The meeting was attended by Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and others.

