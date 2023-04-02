Man shot dead after grabbing Israeli cop’s gun

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A man detained by Israeli police near a flashpoint mosque compound in Jerusalem grabbed an officer’s gun and fired it, prompting the unit to shoot him dead, the force said on Saturday, describing the incident as a terrorist attack.

The incident overnight at the edge of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, an icon of Palestinian nationalism, came at a high point of Muslim attendance for the holy month of Ramadan.

The sacred site, known to Muslims as The Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, remained relatively quiet on Saturday.

Police identified the slain man as a 26-year-old resident of Hura, a Bedouin town in south Israel. Lawmaker Mansour Abbas, whose United Arab List party is popular in that area, said he was a medical student and questioned the police account.

Reuters could not immediately verify the account independently. Police said the incident took place at a spot not covered by security cameras. Footage of similar incidents in the past has usually surfaced within a short time.