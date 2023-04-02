AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Administrator opens research dept at Karachi Institute of Heart Disease

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Saturday inaugurated the Research department at Karachi Institute of Heart Disease.

He said that Karachi Institute of Heart Disease is the second largest cardiac hospital in Karachi and today is significant day because a formal research department has been established here which is the backbone of any institution.

Later he presided over a meeting with leading cardiologists of Karachi and said that doing research is not a trivial task and it is through research that the world has progressed.

He said Modern research has brought about a revolution in medicine as well as in different fields and those diseases which were not possible to be treated earlier are now being treated as a result of research which is benefiting the suffering humanity.

On the occasion Professor Dr Tariq Ashraf was appointed as the Chief Editor of Research General in the meeting.

Chief Executive of the Institute, Prof Rafat Sultana told the meeting that national and international cardiologists were included in the editorial board of Research General so that the best research work can be published in Research General.

She said that seminars, symposiums and workshops will also be organised under the Research department in which cardiologists will be invited to present their experiences and observations regarding heart diseases in the light of modern research so that the doctors and medical staff associated with this field can benefit.

Prof Waqar Kazmi, Prof Tariq Ashraf, Prof Zahid Rashid, Prof Abdul Rashid, Prof Arif Rahman, Prof Hasina Chaghani, Prof Dr Sajida Parveen, Dr Sajid Ali Khan and other cardiologists participated in the meeting.

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman visited various wards, clinics, hypertension clinic, OPD of Karachi Institute of Heart Disease and also met the doctors on duty and reviewed the facilities provided to the patients.



