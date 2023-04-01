FINCA collaborates with CIRCLE Women

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FMBL) has announced collaboration with CIRCLE Women to encourage women’s economic empowerment and leadership development.

The collaboration aims to empower women from low-income strata by promoting digital literacy and financial inclusion under CIRCLE Women’s Digital Literacy Program (DLP).

Through this collaboration, said Jahanzeb Khan, CEO of the bank, the CIRCLE Women will train 1,000 female customers of FMBL in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

By partnering with FMBL, the 1,000 DLP participants will expand their businesses and benefit from FINCA Pay, the digital mobile application that offers convenient and secure financial transactions.

The CIRCLE Women’s developed DLP curriculum, approved by master trainers and experts, shall be utilized in all trainings.

