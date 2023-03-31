AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Sri Lanka labour to 157 all out in third New Zealand ODI

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 12:16pm
HAMILTON: Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 57 as Sri Lanka laboured to 157 all out against New Zealand in the third one-day international on Friday.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after skittling Sri Lanka for just 76 in a 198-run win in the first ODI before the second game on Tuesday was washed out.

The Black Caps seamers struck hard in Hamilton, with Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell and Henry Shipley all taking three wickets each.

Sri Lanka won the toss but lost three wickets in the first 10 overs as top-order batters Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews both went for ducks.

Henry, who finished with 3-14, was outstanding as he had opener Nuwanidu Fernando and then Mendis caught in the slips with just 13 runs on the board. Shipley, who took 5-31 in the first ODI, struck next by having Mathews also caught in the slips.

Sri Lanka were wobbling at 4-49 when Shipley caught Charith Asalanka off Mitchell’s bowling.

Nissanka managed partnerships of 31 and 30 with Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka respectively as Sri Lanka reached 100-6 before the opener was run out.

Rain washes out 2nd New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI

There was little respite for Sri Lanka.

Shanaka, their captain, tried to rally his side by producing two huge sixes before he went on 31 off 36 balls.

Sri Lanka were in deep trouble at 133 for eight when Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva faced just four balls before going for a duck.

New Zealand polished off the tail as Chamika Karunaratne was also caught behind, then Shipley had Kasun Rajitha clean bowled.

