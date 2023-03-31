Toshakhana case: Court accepts Imran’s request for exemption from attendance

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case by giving him an exemption from attendance for the day before adjournment of the proceedings till April 29.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal of a district and sessions court in Islamabad was presiding over the hearing.

As soon as the court started its hearing, the PTI chairman’s lawyers filed a request for exemption from the day’s hearing, maintaining that there was still a strike at the Islamabad Bar which had been going on for the last three days.

In his response, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez said that Imran Khan is not part of the lawyers’ strike, adding that presence of the suspect in the courtroom is required at the trial stage.

“Imran Khan should come to the court even if his lawyers want to go on strike,” he added.

While responding PTI chairman’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said that Imran Khan’s life is in danger and that the government has withdrawn security from him. He said that the chief justice of Islamabad High Court has asked for a report from the government about withdrawal of Imran Khan’s security. He said that an appearance in court can also be made through a video link.

He pleaded the court to accept the request for exemption from the presence of Imran Khan by keeping the proceedings to continue.

After the arguments of the lawyers, the judge asked the parties to help the court decide on the hearing through joint consultation.

PTI chief’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that the next hearing of the Toshakhana case should be held after Ramazan. Chaudhry also asked if there was any hurry with regard to the outcome of the case.

Harris also argued that the case should be dealt as a routine case and there should be no haste.

The judge instructed the concerned parties to consult, saying the court had already convened at 8:30am.

Harris proposed to adjourn the hearing for two weeks, at which, the court adjourned further proceedings till April 29 and accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from today’s attendance.

The PTI chairman’s lawyers also filed an application before the court, challenging the admissibility of the case. Before adjourning the hearing till April 29, the judge remarked that the court will hear arguments on the admissibility of the case in its next hearing.

