Mar 31, 2023
Murder of Shakeel Khan: US announces $5m reward for information leading to arrest

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2023 07:17am
ISLAMABAD: The US Department of State on Thursday announced up to $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual, who committed, attempted or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the murder of Shakeel Khan, a US-Pakistani citizen who was killed on March 30, 2019, in New York.

“The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) programme, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for certain information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual, who committed, attempted or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the murder of Shakeel Khan,” said the office of the spokesperson of the State Department in a statement.

Shakeel Khan, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was murdered outside his place of employment in Johnson City, New York on March 30, 2019, it added.

“Khan, a native of the Swat region in Pakistan, was openly involved in political activities opposing terrorist organizations in that country,” it stated.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating the murder of Shakeel Khan.

In November 2020, the FBI issued a reward of up to $ 50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder. The reward offer from RFJ is in addition to the FBI’s reward offer and seeks information that would assist the FBI in identifying those responsible for Khan’s murder.

“More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. Anyone with information on those responsible for the murder of Shakeel Khan should contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential,” added the statement.

Shakeel Khan 50, a father of three from Pakistan, was shot and killed outside his restaurant Halal Bites in Johnson City on March 30, 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has also offered a $ 50,000 reward after the murder of Shakeel Khan.

