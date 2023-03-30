AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets gain on steady oil, receding bank fears

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 02:13pm
Follow us

Gulf stock markets opened slightly up on Thursday, tracking Asian peers and oil prices higher, helped by improving investor sentiment as concerns over a recent banking sector crisis eased.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for the gulf’s financial markets — was nearly steady, as a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles offset a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies, while investors closely watched developments on Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.23 a barrel at 0630 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.7%, with luxury real estate developer Retal Urban Development Company adding 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, edging up 0.8%.

Al Rajhi Bank is set to raise $1 billion with five-year sustainable Islamic bonds, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed on Wednesday.

Al Kathiri Holding Company surged nearly 10%, after it completed 100 million riyals ($26.64 million) worth of domestic sukuk offering.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 0.4%, gaining for a third consecutive session, led by real estate and utilities stocks.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbed 1.4%, and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation inched up 0.5%. In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index also added 0.4%, after closing flat on Wednesday.

Gulf stocks end mixed as investors remain cautious

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, climbed 2.6% on Thursday, its biggest gain in more than 2 months, while medical manpower staffing firm Response Plus Holding inching up 1.4% after it announced an annual dividend of 0.07 dirham a share.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar was also up 0.4%, boosted by financials, with Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan jumping more than 3% and chemical maker Industries Qatar rising 0.7%.

Gulf stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets gain on steady oil, receding bank fears

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Punjab elections delay: SC bench dissloved after one member recuses himself

Intra-day update: rupee registers small gains against US dollar

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

Four police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat blast

IMF’s ingenious approach the only hurdle to bailout

Three airports: ECC all set to reconsider engaging IFC as transaction adviser

Forex buyers, sellers: Senate panel urged to remove CNIC-video condition

Read more stories