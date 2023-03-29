AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.31%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
NETSOL 74.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.43%)
OGDC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 63.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 107.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.37%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,419 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,077 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 14,817 Decreased By -10.4 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher ahead of monthly derivatives expiry

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2023 09:26am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, aided by broad-based gains across sectors, while lingering concerns over the ongoing global banking crisis kept the mood cautious.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.33% at 17,008.20 as of 9:42 a.m. IST.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.28% to 57,772.50. Analysts expect high volatility in Wednesday’s session ahead of the March derivatives series monthly expiry.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 0.4% each.

The broader Asian equity indexes rose, aided by Alibaba, which jumped 15% in Hong Kong on plans to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings.

The Nifty 50 fell on Tuesday, as the sell-off in Adani group stocks soured the mood.

Two of the Adani group stocks in the Nifty 50, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports, rose over 1.5% and were among the top gainers.

The group’s stocks fell on Tuesday after a report said the conglomerate was seeking to renegotiate terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion taken to buy ACC and Ambuja Cements.

Indian shares end lower as caution prevails; Adani stocks slide

A group spokesperson termed the report “totally false and untrue.”

Bajaj Auto jumped over 1% after global brokerage firm JP Morgan reiterated its “overweight” rating on the stock, citing favourable risk-reward and scope for re-rating in 2023.

Indian stocks Adani Group

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher ahead of monthly derivatives expiry

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories