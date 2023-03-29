AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BAFL 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.26%)
DGKC 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.01%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
NETSOL 74.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.78%)
OGDC 84.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PPL 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
PRL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.15%)
SNGP 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
TRG 108.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 14,425 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,124 Increased By 41.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,840 Increased By 12.3 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Gwadar needs attention

Published March 29, 2023 Updated March 29, 2023 07:14am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The port city of Gwadar remains tense following crackdown on the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT — give rights movement) led by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, who was arrested in January.

Following the lifting of Section 144 last week, hundreds of women, many clad in burqas, staged demonstrations led by a HDT leader Husain Wadela and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed to press for the release of the Maulana.

The movement started in September 2021, organised several sit-ins and protest demonstrations, gaining massive public support for raising demands that affect the lives of local people, such as an end to illegal fishing — by Sindh’s trawlers and foreign trawlers — removal of unnecessary security check posts, supply of clean drinking water, and opening of trade route to Iran.

All these issues are justified except, perhaps, the last one related as it is to wider security/diplomatic matters.

Last December when the situation became unmanageable, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Longove and Adviser to the CM Lala Rasheed arrived in Gwadar and met with the HDT’s second tier leaders.

Officials later said that considerable progress had been made to address the protesters’ demands, claiming that eight trawlers were confiscated by the Fisheries Department while the police, and that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Coast Guards would carry out joint patrolling to curb illegal trawling.

The fee for boat registration and licensing was also reduced. It is not known if any headway was made on the other demands. Maulana Rehman, however, contended that the government had failed to keep its promises, and that his movement was left with no option but to restart protests. Things took an ugly turn when the police tried to break up a protest rally.

In the ensuing violence a constable died from a gunshot. The Maulana along with three other persons was booked for the murder, and apprehended when he appeared before a court to seek interim bail.

That prompted the Balochistan Bar Council to issue a statement condemning the arrest without waiting for the court ruling; it also gave a different version of the unfortunate incident. The HDT leader may or may not be responsible for the tragic loss of life. That needed to be determined via due process. He has since been booked in 17 more cases.

It is worth noting that when the trouble was at its peak the Quetta Corps Commander, Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, visited Gwadar and after meetings with political leaders and administrative officials he had acknowledged that the HDT’s demands were genuine, adding though that “this was not the way” to make demands.

The people, of course, have the right to express their disaffection through protests, which tend to become ‘this way’ when instead of facilitating that right force is employed to suppress them.

Reckless resort to force by the State has consequences as seen not only in Gwadar, the centrepiece of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, but all over that restive province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gwadar port city Haq Do Tehreek Husain Wadela Senator Mushtaq Ahmed

Comments

1000 characters

Gwadar needs attention

President constitutes NEC

July 1-March 11: Rs2.6trn borrowed for budgetary support

HRCP urges govt, Opposition to hold meaningful dialogue

Govt tables bill in NA to dilute powers of CJP

CJP says ECP has no power to extend election date

High Risk Third Countries: EU Commission removes Pakistan from ‘list’

Remdesivir 100mg price: Ministry directed not to further liaise with HC in BD

Collection of sales tax on services: Centre, provinces agree on ‘place of supply rules’

Remittances: APL says can invoke force majeure

KE consumers: Govt files motion with Nepra for recovery of two QTAs of Rs6/unit

Read more stories