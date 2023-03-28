AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron’s ratings near record low amid French protests

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 04:58pm
Follow us

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron’s personal ratings are approaching their lowest recorded level over his handling of pension reform and protests, a poll indicated Tuesday.

The survey by the Odoxa polling group said only 30 percent of respondents thought he was a “good” president, down by six percentage points in a month, while 70 percent judged him negatively.

Macron’s popularity is approaching the low reached in December 2018 during so-called “Yellow Vest” anti-government demonstrations, when only 27 percent of people held positive views of the president.

Protests, strikes, fuel shortages as pensions fury rages in France

The survey, carried out for the Public Senat channel and regional newspapers, showed falls for most of the French political class amid increasingly violent protests against the government’s bid to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen saw her favourability rating slump three percentage points to 32 percent, but the country’s most popular political figure, Macron’s first prime minister Edouard Philippe, skidded by seven points to 34 percent.

“If Edouard Philippe falls again next month, it’s likely that for the first time in the history of our political trackers (meaning six or seven decades), we would have someone from the far-right at the head of our table,” Odoxa said.

The survey showed that 71 percent of respondents favoured a referendum on raising the pension age and 67 percent would vote against, with opposition to the move relatively stable since the start of the year.

Rubbish on streets

Other surveys have also confirmed a slump in Macron’s ratings as rubbish builds up in the streets of Paris due a strike by refuse collectors and protesters blocking ports and refineries.

Tuesday marked the 10th day of national strikes and protests organised by trade unions since the start of the year.

A poll by the BVA group published on Monday showed that 28 percent had a positive view of the president, the lowest level since November 2018.

A tracking poll by the Ifop group published on March 19 showed 28 percent of respondents were “satisfied” with the president, not far off the low of 23 percent reached during the “Yellow Vest” crisis.

Even at these low levels, Macron is still more popular than his predecessor Francois Hollande while he was in office.

Hollande, a Socialist, plumbed historic depths to a four percent approval rating after the publication of a disastrous tell-all book that ended his hopes of seeking re-election.

Like his highly contested predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, Hollande has bounced back since leaving office and now figures among the most-liked political figures in France.

Emmanuel Macron

Comments

1000 characters

Macron’s ratings near record low amid French protests

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

PSX witnesses range-bound session, KSE-100 closes marginally higher

Pakistan opts out of democracy summit in Washington, says will engage bilaterally with US

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Alibaba says will split into 6 groups, separate IPOs expected

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

Read more stories