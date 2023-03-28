AVN 65.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.43%)
EPCL 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
FFL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.25%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.85%)
OGDC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 63.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SILK 0.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.41%)
SNGP 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (11.49%)
TPLP 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 107.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
UNITY 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,063 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 14,418 Increased By 11.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,082 Increased By 82 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 40.4 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks rise as sentiment improves amid easing banking fears

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2023 02:02pm
Follow us

Most Gulf stock indexes rose in early trading on Tuesday, led by the gains in banking shares as worries of banking contagion eased and demand recovery in China improved investors’ sentiment.

Oil prices - a major driver for Gulf economies - retreated on Tuesday after rallying in the previous session, with Brent crude futures falling 19 cents to $77.93 a barrel by 0651 GMT.

The prices are likely to draw support from indications of demand recovery as China’s crude imports are expected to rise 6.2% to 540 million tonnes in 2023, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index added 0.6%, led by banking stocks, with Riyad Bank advancing 1.2% and Bank AlJazira gaining 0.7%.

Gulf equities open mixed amid rising oil prices

State oil giant and index heavyweight Saudi Aramco was also up 0.5%.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.1%, snapping a three-day losing streak, lifted by solid gains in banking and property stocks. Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, climbed 1.6%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was up 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index edged up 0.3% after three consecutive sessions of declines, led by a 1.7% boost in UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and a 2.5% jump in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar also gained 0.8%, with all the constituent stocks trading higher, led by financial and energy shares.

Masraf Al Rayan, the sharia-compliant lender, added 2.1%, while Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat was up 2.9%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks rise as sentiment improves amid easing banking fears

IMF is asking for ‘guarantees at every step’: PM Shehbaz

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, settles at 283.55

US says Zalmay Khalilzad does not represent its foreign policy, Biden administration

Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

Jul-Feb repatriation of profit, dividend plunge 80pc YoY: Import curbs hurt investors in equal measure

Reko Diq dispute: ECC approves Rs6.2bn mark-up payment

London-listed CORO Energy seeks O&G JVs

Old, new investors: KE dispute lands in PMO

PM terms Reko Diq project ‘a game changer’

PM says 100m benefitting from free wheat flour scheme

Read more stories