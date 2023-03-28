AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
Andreescu suffers injury blow at Miami Open

AFP Published 28 Mar, 2023 11:28am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MIAMI GARDENS: Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s return to form was cut brutally short on Monday when the Canadian suffered a left ankle injury in her fourth round Miami Open match against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

While attempting a return, Andreescu injured the ankle, collapsing to the court as she yelled in pain.

After receiving medical attention on court she was lifted into a wheelchair and taken off court in tears.

While receiving treatment Andreescu yelled “I’ve never felt this much pain.”

Andreescu was hugged by her Russian opponent before she was taken off court, the WTA later confirming a left ankle injury.

In 2021 she retired from the final in Miami after suffering a right ankle injury against Ashleigh Barty.

The 22-year-old, who won the US Open in 2019 but then missed all of 2020 due to injury, returned to the circuit last April after a six-month break.

Wins return as Andreescu finds her joy for tennis again

In Miami she has looked very much back to her best with wins over Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin.

The fourth round match had been subject to a lengthy rain delay but the court did not appear to wet or to be a factor in the injury.

Andreescu suffers injury blow at Miami Open

