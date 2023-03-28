AVN 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
Intra-day update: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in intra-day trading
Recorder Report Published March 28, 2023
The Pakistani rupee made a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 9:55am, the rupee was being quoted at 283.30, an increase of Re0.28 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee was unable to maintain last week's momentum against the dollar, settling at 283.58 in the inter-bank market, a decrease of Re0.38 or 0.13%.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday reported that foreign investors repatriated $225.1 million during July-Feb of FY23 as compared to $1.146 billion during the same period of last year, depicting a decline of 80% or $921 million.

Analysts said the massive decline in repatriation of profit and dividend reflects that earnings of foreign companies have been down drastically due to poor economic conditions.

Globally, the US dollar slid for a second day against major peers on Tuesday as receding fears of a full-blown banking crisis sapped demand for the safest assets.

The US dollar index - which gauges the currency against six peers, including the yen - declined 0.14% to 102.6 during Asian trading, extending Monday's 0.35% drop.

The dollar index reached a three-month high of 105.88 on March 8, before sliding as low as 101.91 last week as risk sentiment waxed and waned with the banking headlines.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, with markets focused on developments in the banking crisis and indications of strengthening demand in China.

This is an intra-day update

Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
Rupee
Shakeelrehman Mar 28, 2023 11:07am
10000
