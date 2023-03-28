PPDA says cheap petrol project may cause conflict between dealers, masses

KARACHI: While refusing to accept the cheap petrol project of the government, the petroleum dealers have called the said project the cause of the expected big conflict between dealers and the public.

Talking to the media in his office, Malik Khudabakhsh said Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association members are extremely worried about the announcement of the cheap petrol scheme by the government and are constantly in touch with the chairman of the association, Abdul Sami Khan and there are complications related to the cheap petrol scheme of the government. The Minister of Petroleum had come to Karachi recently and the delegation of the association had met him in which MD of PSO, Secretary of OCAC and myself were also present there.

Abdul Sami Khan, chairman of the association, told the Minister of Petroleum clearly that the government has not taken us into confidence in this matter and we are unable to implement this policy without understanding it, while we have always supported the government.

Why did they separate? On which the Minister of Petroleum promised that the policy is being developed and we will definitely talk to the Association, but despite this, the Minister of Petroleum has not taken us into confidence and contradictory statements are coming regarding the supply of cheap petrol. Khudabakhsh said that it is a pity that the government wants to implement the cheap petroleum supply project without consulting the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, which is impossible.

It will be necessary because the owners of petrol pumps cannot lend even a single penny because the current petroleum market situation is very disturbing at the moment, the dollar is constantly going faster than the rupee, there are problems with the oil companies and the government is also surrounded by problems. In such a case, how will the petroleum dealers provide borrowed petrol?

Malik Khudabakhsh said that the staff working at the petrol pumps are neither well-educated nor understand the computerized system and the banking system, if the government is adopting such a policy.

So first petrol the staff working at the pumps should be provided with modern equipment and properly trained, but it is clear that the petrol pumps will be able to supply petrol only if they are paid for the petrol they take from the owners.

He said that the petrol pump owners do not have any funds to lend or give cheap petrol to the people, while an important thing is that sometimes the supply of petrol does not come from the companies due to some reasons and the pumps are closed.

If a person comes to get petrol on credit and if he doesn’t get petrol, then quarrels will start and we are doing our business sitting on the road and our business is very sensitive and any mischief can create a dangerous situation, so the government is very careful.

The project should be worked out thoughtfully and avoid starting the cheap petrol project without consulting the Petroleum Minister, Chairman Petroleum Dealers Association and other officials, otherwise the good relations between the Petroleum Dealers and the government will suffer.

