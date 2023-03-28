AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
Mar 28, 2023
Ufone 4G launches WhatsApp Chatbot

Press Release Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Ufone 4G, the leading mobile company of Pakistan, is proud to unveil its WhatsApp Chatbot to enhance interactions with millions of customers, powered by leading Cloud communication platform E.Ocean. Customers can now avail various telecom services instantly and enjoy a superior digital experience by simply sending a message via WhatsApp on 03311333100.

With the launch of high-powered WhatsApp chatbot, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred language menu in Urdu or English, making it effortless for them to access a wide range of services round the clock. From managing post-paid bill payments, requesting new Ufone SIMs, topping up accounts via debit or credit card, renewing balances, subscribing to super cards, internet bundles and VAS bundles, monitoring account status, accessing customer support, getting tax certificates and subscribing to roaming bundles, this service has got you covered.

Commenting on the launch, Syed Atif Raza, Chief Marketing Officer, Ufone 4G, said: “Our foremost priority is convenience for our customers; hence, we are always exploring new opportunities to adopt latest technology that will not only help in digitalisation of our process but also make lives of our customers hassle-free. The successful launch of our WhatsApp service will provide seamless services to our customers and enable them to get timely response on their queries and complaints. Customers will have a more streamlined experience that will be engaging and convenient. Ufone 4G prides itself on being a customer-centric organization that places great emphasis on meeting the ever-changing needs of its valued customers.”

Syed Aamir Jafri, CEO, Eocean, added: “It is essential for companies to accelerate digital transformation to remain competitive and enhance customer experience. By launching WhatsApp chatbot services for its subscribers, Ufone is not only improving organization’s efficiency, but also setting latest trends in customer communication. It’s an honor to partner with Ufone 4G on this exciting initiative and I’m confident that this will have a positive impact on your business. Thank you for your continued partnership and trust in Eocean.”

