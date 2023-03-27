AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
PTI postpones announcement of party tickets in Punjab

  • Party says the names of ticket holders are to be released after the announcement of the election date
BR Web Desk Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:01pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday delayed the announcement of party ticket holders for Punjab amid uncertainty surrounding the provincial assembly elections, Aaj News reported.

The party was scheduled to announce the names of its ticket holders today; however, the announcement was delayed after the suspension of elections till October 12 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a statement, the PTI said that the names of ticket holders would be released after the announcement of the election date.

“The names of short-listed candidates will remain with the party chief Imran Khan, which will be announced after the announcement of election dates in the province,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elections in Punjab were scheduled for April 30. Still, the electoral watchdog on March 22 suspended Punjab polls till October 8, saying the decision was reached after taking all stakeholders on board.

The PTI filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision. The petition was taken up today, and a notice was issued a notice to the ECP in this regard.

The apex court also demanded guarantees from the government and the PTI that elections would be peaceful and transparent.

While hearing PTI’s petition challenging the delay in elections, Supreme Court Justice Munib Akhtar said that the ECP’s decisions were “obstruction” in the way of its orders.

During the hearing, PTI counsel Barrister Ali Zafar noted that the apex court had ordered the ECP on March 1 to hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the Punjab assembly and directed relevant authorities to provide funds and security.

“On March 8, the ECP issued the schedule for elections in Punjab, whereas the KP governor did not announce a date for the polls.”

“Now, ECP has delayed elections till October 8 while it does not have the authority to give a new date for the polls.”

He stressed that the Constitution must be followed.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Tuesday.

