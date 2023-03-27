AVN 65.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.56%)
BAFL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.66%)
EPCL 46.46 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
HUBC 67.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
NETSOL 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
OGDC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PAEL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.26%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.69%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
UNITY 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.66%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 11.2 (0.28%)
BR30 14,407 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,000 Increased By 58.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,787 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ronaldo ‘very important’ for Portugal, says Martinez

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2023 12:28pm
Follow us

LUXEMBOURG: Cristiano Ronaldo remains a “very important” player for Portugal, coach Roberto Martinez said on Sunday after the veteran striker scored a second successive brace in Euro 2024 qualifying against Luxembourg.

The 38-year-old opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 winners by turning in Nuno Mendes’ header and slotted home another in the 31st minute as Portugal won 6-0.

Ronaldo, who also netted twice against Liechtenstein on Thursday, increased his records of most men’s international appearances and goals to 198 and 122 respectively.

“Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps,” said Martinez, who has restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he was dropped during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The experience he has for the dressing room is very important.

“All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience.

“It’s important to have a complete dressing room.”

Martinez joined Portugal after the World Cup, replacing Fernando Santos who had been in charge since 2014.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

The Spaniard has enjoyed a fine start, with his team already two points clear at the top of Group J having scored 10 goals without reply.

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao were all also on the scoresheet in Luxembourg.

Cristiano Ronaldo Roberto Martinez

Comments

1000 characters

Ronaldo ‘very important’ for Portugal, says Martinez

Dar looks with hopeful eyes to country’s friends

Terrorism cases: Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

CPEC IPPs: EPTL threatens to shut down plant

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills suspends production for another 2 months

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs5bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CPEC IPPs: CPPA-G asked to stop capacity payment cuts

DG Khan Cement successfully installs 7MW solar power plant

SECP decides to amend VPS rules

Umar says ‘next week to be turning point’

Read more stories