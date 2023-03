HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday, extending the losses seen on Friday as concerns persisted about the health of the global banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.75 percent, or 347.99 points, to finish at 19,567.69.

Hong Kong stocks fall at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.44 percent, or 14.26 points, to 3,251.40, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.11 percent, or 2.40 points, to 2,119.18.