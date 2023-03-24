AVN 65.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.59%)
Hong Kong stocks fall at open

AFP Published 24 Mar, 2023 11:39am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened with losses Friday morning following three days of healthy gains as traders weighed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and worries over the banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 percent, or 129.99 points, to 19,919.65.

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 3.91 points, to 3,282.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.31 points, to 2,112.75.

