Hong Kong stocks fall at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened with losses Friday morning following three days of healthy gains as traders weighed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and worries over the banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.65 percent, or 129.99 points, to 19,919.65.

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.12 percent, or 3.91 points, to 3,282.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.31 points, to 2,112.75.