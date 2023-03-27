AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Pakistan

Imran praises Lahorites over successful rally

NNI Published 27 Mar, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has thanked Lahorites for making Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success.

In his tweet, Imran Khan wrote: “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) and arresting 2000 of our workers, people of Lahore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you.”

A large number of party supporters attended the PTI rally despite the Punjab government’s sealed roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan by placing containers and erecting barricades to stop them from reaching the place.

However, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir denied that people were being restricted from going to the rally through barriers.

PTI Imran Khan Minar e Pakistan PTI chairman PTI rally Lahorites

